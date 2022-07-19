A FIRE in a York suburb was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 20.05pm last night (May 18) to Water Lane in Clifton.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb attended a fire to a grass embankment.

"There were 4 seats of fire believed to have been started deliberately by children.

"The crew put it out using 1 hose reel jet."