A FIRE in a York suburb was started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 20.05pm last night (May 18) to Water Lane in Clifton.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Acomb attended a fire to a grass embankment.
"There were 4 seats of fire believed to have been started deliberately by children.
"The crew put it out using 1 hose reel jet."
