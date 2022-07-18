THOUSANDS of people across the York area are without electricity this evening - just as it is needed for fans and air conditioning on a very warm evening.
Northern Powergrid said it was facing a major power cut in Tadcaster and the nearby village of Stutton, adding: "We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."
It said 1,170 properties were affected in the centre of Tadcaster, with 180 more in other parts of the town and Stutton.
It added that the power cut had been caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
Another 290 properties are affected by a major power cut in Thorganby, south of York, and Sutton Upon Derwent, to the east.
Another 310 properties are affected by a major power cut in Wilberfoss, east of York, 290 in Pocklington and 380 in villages south-east of Malton, such as Kirby Grindalyth, East Lutton and West Lutton.
Northern Powergrid said: "Our contact centre is very busy this evening and it may take our team longer than usual to answer your call. You can get the latest information about a power cut affecting your home by visiting our website - ow.ly/ZccY50JYm7j."
The Met Office red warning for extreme heat across the York area states that there is a 'high risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services.'
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here