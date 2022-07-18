HUNDREDS of properties were still without electricity this morning after the York area was hit by a series of major power cuts last night.
Northern Powergrid said 380 properties in Catterton, Steeton and Kirby Wharfe, near Tadcaster, had no power, and it estimated supplies would not be restored until noon.
Another 60 properties in Tadcaster were without power, with supplies set to be restored by 10am.
Last night, 1,170 properties were hit by power cuts in the centre of Tadcaster, with 180 more in other parts of the town and Stutton.
Another 290 properties were affected by a major power cut in Thorganby, south of York, and Sutton Upon Derwent, to the easy, a further 310 properties in Wilberfoss, east of York, 290 in Pocklington and 380 in villages south-east of Malton, such as Kirby Grindalyth, East Lutton and West Lutton.
Northern Powergrid said last night: "Our contact centre is very busy this evening and it may take our team longer than usual to answer your call. You can get the latest information about a power cut affecting your home by visiting our website - ow.ly/ZccY50JYm7j."
The Met Office red warning for extreme heat across the York area states that there is a 'high risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services.'
