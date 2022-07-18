A MAJOR entertainment centre is to close tomorrow because of the heatwave.

Selby Superbowl in Selby, which offers activities including Ten Pin Bowling, Lazer Tag, Kub Karting and Bar & Diner, The Bawtry, said: "We have taken the decision due to the heat to close tomorrow and give our staff the chance to keep cool too.

"We will be back open from 2pm on Wednedsay. Enjoy the sun and stay safe and hydrated."