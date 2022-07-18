SPARK:YORK is to close today because of the 40C forecast for the city.
The destination in Piccadilly for eating, drinking and shopping, based in upcycled shipping containers, says it has been monitoring the weather forecast closely over the last week.
"Due to the increase in temperature forecast for tomorrow, which will now be hitting 40+ degrees, we have decided to remain closed to ensure the safety of our team, traders and guests alike," it said last night.
"So, we’ll see you all on Wednesday at 12pm. Stay safe and stay hydrated. See you on the (hopefully slightly cooler) flip side!"
