A YORK based band will take to the stage in Helmsley.

Miles and The Chain Gang will play the Helmsley Arts Centre this Saturday (July 23).

The band formed in 2018 and play original material alongside songs by Bob Dylan, Jonny Cash and The Rolling Stones.

Singer and songwriter, Miles Salter, said: “There's a bit of soul, a bit of blues, a bit of new wave, a bit of pop.

“We're more influenced by stuff from the 70s than what's happening today.

“There were so many good things happening in that era, from Pink Floyd to Bob Marley, from Van Morrison to all the new wave stuff.

“If you can remember when Blondie were in the charts, you'll really enjoy what we do.”

The band consists of Steve Purton on drums, Daniel Bowater on keyboard, and Mat Watt on bass.

Miles and The Chain Gang have clocked up 50,000 views on YouTube and released four digital singles since the start of 2020.

Their most recent release, Love Is Blind, has even been played on radio stations in the US and in Australia.

The band are currently recording an album at Young Thugs studio in York.

Tickets for the concert at Helmsley Arts Centre are priced at £10.

They can be purchased online from: www.hemsleyarts.co.uk or at the door.