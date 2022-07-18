Twisted Automotive Group, the Thirsk-based Land Rover Defender specialist, has announced a staff take-over.

The 35 staff from Twisted Automotive and specialist dipping company, Hydrographics, now collectively share full ownership of the business, under an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

The move gives better incentive for them to influence business decisions with day-to-day benefits and financial rewards.

Twisted founder Charles Fawcett remains managing director.

He said: "It is with great pride that we enter employee ownership; a venture that recognises both my appreciation of my hardworking team and the importance of their contribution to the company’s success.

“I’m delighted that Twisted has secured its future independence with a focus on its people, by offering them the opportunity to own the business that they have helped to build and empowering their future growth and development for years to come. The business will flourish under their steam because of this."

Founded in Thirsk, in 2000 and with extra locations in Kensington, Salcombe, Silverstone, Austin (Texas) and Dubai, The Twisted Automotive Group has 35 staff and turned over £6m in the year to December 2021.