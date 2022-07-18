YORK Acorn picked up their third win in four games in the National Conference League premier division, beating Leigh Miners Rangers 24-16.

Josh Parker opened the scoring for York early in the game, before the scores were levelled by Noah Lancelott.

The contest was tightly contested for much of the match before Leigh were able to break away slightly when Marco Williamson notched his second try of the game with just over 10 minutes left to play.

The successful conversion meant Rangers had a two-point advantage on the visiting York.

In the dying embers of the game Matt Chilton, who was on a hat-trick, was able to break through Leigh’s defence to secure his third try of the game.

Antony Chilton’s fourth conversion of the night was enough for Acorn to pull away from their hosts and secure the win.

York’s victory sees them edge closer to safety which, for a time in the season, seemed unthinkable. They are now third-from-bottom, just three points behind Pilkington Recs and five points behind Leigh.

Acorn’s next game, on Saturday, July 23, will see them host Egremont Rangers.

Elsewhere, in division two, Heworth’s 13-game unbeaten run came to an end after they were defeated 16-12 by Dewsbury Celtic.

The Villagers held a 12-6 lead at half-time, courtesy of tries from Liam Watling and George Elliott.

Ben Dyson-Dent and Jay Ogilvie were able to land the goals for Heworth.

Dewsbury though were able to pull themselves back into the game, eventually taking and holding the lead through touchdowns from Harry Copley, Adam Egan and Charlie Heaton.

Heaton also kicked two goals in the game.

Although they lost, Heworth remain atop the division two table, five points clear of second-placed Crosfields, having played one more game than them.

Heworth will next take on Woolston Rovers away from home on Saturday, July 23.

Meanwhile, in the Yorkshire Men’s League premier division, New Earswick All Blacks fell to a 24-0 loss to Siddal Academy, with New Earswick unable to break down the Siddal defence.

They are due to take on Westgate Common away from home on Saturday, July 23.