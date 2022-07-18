CAT and dog owners have been warned of their furry pet’s risk of sunburn and heatstroke in cars.

Cats Protection York, the UK’s leading feline charity, and car leasing company, LeaseCar.uk, have both issued advice on how to keep pets safe following the Met Office’s red warning for the heatwave.

The charity warns that, despite having fur, cats are at risk of sunburn and advise pet owners to speak to a vet about a suitable sunscreen for their pet.

Sarah Elliott, Central Veterinary Officer for Cats Protection, said: “White and pale-coloured cats are at particular risk of cancerous sunburn. They don’t have a pigment called melanin in their skin, which is what protects humans from sunlight.

"This can leave them vulnerable to sun damage - usually around the ears. Over time, the damage caused by the sun’s ultraviolet rays can increase the risk of developing skin damage and cancer.

“Cats with unpigmented noses or ears are also much more susceptible to sun damage and require additional sun protection.”

The charity has advised to focus on applying sunscreen on cat’s nose, tips of the ears, belly, and groin areas, as well as anywhere that your cat has thin or no fur.

Plus, Leasecar.uk are urging motorists to not leave their pets in cars, regardless of the amount of time.

The company analysed the changing temperatures of a car, and their research concluded that dogs are still at risk of death even in mildly warm weather as the temperatures inside increase.

For example, 21 degrees Celsius outside can see the inside temperature of a car soar to over 45 degrees in an hour.

A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “We are urging motorists to never leave a dog unattended, whether wind, rain or shine.

“Don’t make that 'quick dash to the shops', it can result in a fatal error which will stay with you forever."

Cat Protection’s tips on keeping pets safe is to keep them indoors when the sun is at its hottest, typically 10am to 3pm, and provide plenty for shade outdoors, such as large cardboard boxes or plant pots placed close together.

To avoid dehydration, provide an outdoor as well as an indoor water source so your cat has plenty of drinking opportunities.

Lastly, to stop pets feeling overheated, place a plastic bottle with frozen water inside a towel, and place it in an area that the cat frequently visits.

Ms Elliott added: “Pet owners should also be aware of the signs of heatstroke. Some parts of England are predicted to reach temperatures of 40° plus next week, so it’s really important to know what the danger signs are.

“Symptoms of heatstroke can include things like excessive panting or drooling, lethargy, breathing distress, agitation, a bright red tongue, vomiting, dizziness or staggering.”