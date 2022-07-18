A COST of living emergency has been declared by City of York Council, with extra cash promised for those on the lowest incomes.

Vouchers for food and fuel worth £200,000 in total will be available to around 4,000 residents.

The motion was backed by full council after being put forward by the Liberal Democrat group.

Cllr Anne Hook said: “The declaration of the cost of living emergency will not only serve as a call to Government to act urgently, but will also support our work with partners going forward, and most crucially, offer real support to thousands of residents.”

Adam Raffell, of York Food Bank, told councillors the organisation had distributed 1,361 food vouchers in the first six months of this year – a 122 per cent increase since 2019.

The council will also hold a cost of living emergency summit in the city and is calling on the government to cut the standard rate of VAT to 17.5 per cent, restore the universal credit supplement of £20 and expand the warm home discount.

Cllr Hook said: “We have all listened to countless stories from residents about just how bad the cost of living crisis is affecting them. The tragedy is that it is only set to get worse as we enter winter months and heating bills rise again.

“As a council, we’ve done as much as possible to support those struggling. The work of countless local organisations, foodbanks, community groups and volunteers, who go above and beyond every single day, also help to fill the gaps in government support.”

Labour's Cllr Michael Pavlovic Cllr Michael Pavlovic said: “We have no objection to declaring a cost of living emergency, holding a summit, writing yet another letter to government, but it’s practical that we need to see – the £200,000 to YFAS (York Financial Assistance Scheme) is very welcome and will offer some emergency support.

“But the real difference will be if we can help to increase the money in people’s pockets. Not a one off payment – but every week, every month, every year; ensure the council and all suppliers pay the real living wage as a minimum and end all zero hours contracts. And for the most vulnerable, find ways to get the benefits they’re entitled to.”

York’s two Conservative councillors abstained on the vote. Tory leader Cllr Paul Doughty said the proposals to government lacked detail.

“The Lib Dems do not give us any idea of what it will cost the taxpayer in addition to the support already announced from government,” he added.