JESS PARK has enthused that she is “looking forward to being part of the process” for Everton in the upcoming season.

Former York City junior Park has joined Everton on loan for the coming Barclays Women’s Super League campaign.

The forward becomes Brian Sorensen’s first signing as Everton manager and has departed Manchester City, the club she signed her first professional contract with in 2017.

Park was insistent that the Toffees have a reputation for developing younger talents, something that she is looking forward to being involved with.

“I’m really excited for the season,” enthused Park.

“Historically, this is a club known for developing young players, which I am, and I’m looking forward to being part of that process.

“I’ve played alongside some of the girls who have come through the ranks here like Jill Scott and Izzy Christiansen.

“I’m just really excited to meet the team and get started. I’ve had a few conversations with Brian (Sorensen) and after each one I have been left really impressed.

“I’m an attacking player who likes to get the ball at my feet and run at players. I like to play with freedom, assist, and score goals. Hopefully I can bring that to the team.

“I’m eager to start with Brian and learn his way of football.”

Park has made 26 league appearances for City so far, but has also been a mainstay in the England set-up throughout her young career.

The 20-year-old has made 24 appearances for England at youth level, scoring 14 goals. Seven of those were netted during Park’s time with England under-19s.

“She’s a top player and I’m glad we can help her develop even further over the course of this season,” noted Everton manager Sorensen.

“Her dribbling and passing are excellent. She understands the game well and she works incredibly hard. She can play both inside and outside on either wing. That flexibility is great for us.

“She’s a great person as well. She’s mature, knows what she wants and I’m happy to have a player like her at Everton.”