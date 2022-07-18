YORK Hospital has activated its ‘heatwave plan’ as it braces itself for a rise in cases caused by extreme heat.

“Our health and care services can be busy all year round, but spells of extreme weather can have a significant impact,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“In extreme heat we expect to see an increase in admissions for people with a range of conditions.

“The risk of serious illness is much higher for older people, children and young people, and those who already have health conditions, including heart and breathing problems.”

The spokesperson said the hospital had activated its ‘heatwave plan’.

“We have put in place a number of measures to look after both our patients and staff.

“This includes providing bottled water for staff, setting up refuge areas which house portable air conditioning units, and relaxing our uniform policy for clinical staff.”

The spokesperson added that those visiting friends or relatives in hospital should do so after 6pm, when it is cooler.

“Restricting visiting to the evenings will help us by reducing the number of people on our wards throughout the day,” the spokesperson said.

“These restrictions do not apply for patients where visitors are providing support with communication or to meet their health, care, emotional, religious, or spiritual needs, or to our children’s wards.”

Then hospital also issued advice on how to stay safe during the hot weather.

“Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm, drink plenty of water, and wear light, loose clothing,” the spokesperson said.

“If you need to go out, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat.

“Hot and humid weather can also increase your risk of dehydration so it is important to stay hydrated and remember to drink water regularly throughout the day.

“If you or others feel unwell, get dizzy, feel weak, anxious or have intense thirst, move to a cool place, rehydrate and cool your body down."

You should call 111 for urgent (but not life-threatening) health advice. Call 999 only if there is a danger to life.

The NHS has issued advice on how to cope in hot weather - you can read it here