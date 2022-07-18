TWO quad bikes were stolen from the Great Yorkshire Show.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that the quad bikes were stolen from the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 3am to 4am.
It is believed that the bikes then left the grounds in the direction of Wetherby Road.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information or who witnessed anything suspicious around the area at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: Chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1606 KINNEAR
If you'd prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111
Please quote ref: 12220121553
