UPDATED 4.05PM: The missing man has now been found.

POLICE in York have put out an urgent appeal out for help to find a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for sightings and information to help them locate missing 41-year-old York man Simon Allen.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate Simon in the York area, but there is a possibility he may have travelled to Tadcaster.

"Members of the public in both York and Tadcaster are requested to keep a look-out for Simon in both locations.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare in the current high temperatures.

"Simon is described as around 5ft 9 inches with a medium build, blue eyes and red long hair tied up in a pony tail and a beard.

"He also has a number of distinctive tattoos.

"He has a rubix cube and a cross on his right arm and blue flowers and the word ‘illuminati’ tattooed on his left arm.

"Any immediate sightings of Simon should be reported via 999.

"Any other information which could assist the search should be reported to 101."

Please quote reference 12220125184.