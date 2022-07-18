A development of 45 retirement flats has been proposed for a village near York.

Churchill Retirement Living seeks to build a three-storey block, with parking and landscaping, on the site of an existing house at 11 The Village, Wigginton.

The retirement home builder proposes 28 one-bed and 17 two-bed on the 0.39ha site for the over 60s (over 55s for a partner) following the demolition of the building.

The planning application to City of York Council says the proposed scheme is specially designed to meet the needs of independent retired people, proving self-contained apartments for sale.

It said: “A key aspect of the design is that the apartments are in a single block. This is essential for control over access. With safety and security being a key concern for individuals as they age.

“It also provides much greater benefits for social interaction. This is enhanced with the communal space, in particular the owners lounge, coffee bar and garden.”

The planning application also said: “The proposed development will include a high-quality landscape amenity space in the form of a communal courtyard garden area to the west of the site which will be maintained in perpetuity by the management company, Millstream Management.”

Some of the apartments would have balconies, the application continued, but not those at the front overlooking the street. There would also be guest accommodation for visitors and the scheme would be landscaped with trees along the boundary.

It continued: “In addition, there is the internal communal owner’s lounge and coffee bar. This is a highly valued space, where residents often meet for coffee or to play card games and is useable all year round. Film nights, book clubs, wine and cheese evenings as well as summer parties are also organised. Residents value this amenity space far more than large grassed areas and is usable all year round,” it also said.

The planning application said the site for the scheme was in a sustainable location, close to local shops for its residents to walk. It would have parking for 16 cars, but many such residents, who typically move in aged 79, soon sell their cars, finding them too much trouble to keep.

The plans also said the UK faces a rapidly growing and ageing population. The government aimed to boost housing supply and York City Council is no exception. There is a shortfall of retirement accommodation in the York area, especially in the Wigginton/Haxby area.

The proposed development would help the council meet its housing targets, also helped by such a scheme releasing under occupied homes back into the housing markets as the flat owners downsize.

Furthermore, such developments reduce pressures on the NHS and social care providers, bringing a saving of £3500 a year for each resident.

Therefore, it concluded the scheme met a range of local and national planning policies and should be approved.