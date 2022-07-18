A WOMAN was left concussed after being assaulted at a York bar.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that the woman, in her early 30s, was punched in the face and pushed down the stairs from the top floor of The Biltmore Bar and Grill on Swinegate.

She suffered concussion and bruising, and required treatment in hospital.

The incident happened on March 20, at approximately 12am to 12.45am.

Officers have issued CCTV footage of a man and a woman they would like to speak in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to email jack.holliday2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC267 Holliday.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220047123 when passing on information.