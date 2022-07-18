YORKSHIRE’S interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough views the re-signed young trio of Finley Bean, Ben Cliff and George Hill as a “major part of Yorkshire’s future.”

The news comes after Yorkshire CCC fell to a defeat against Surrey in the LV = County Championship division one last week.

Yorkshire were unable to overcome their opponents, losing by just four wickets.

It was revealed after the game that Yorkshire had tied down Bean, Cliff and Hill to contract extensions.

“We are delighted that all three players have put pen to paper on contracts with the club,” enthused Gough.

“They are very talented young players, and we see them as a major part of our future.”

Bean, an opening batter, has signed a rookie contract that will see him remain at Headingley until at least October 2023.

The 20-year-old returned to the Yorkshire set-up after impressing in league cricket with York.

Earlier this month, in his return to second-team cricket, he was able to make 441 against Nottinghamshire in a four-day encounter, something that caught the eye of Yorkshire.

“Finlay Bean’s return to the Club is well publicised on the back of his remarkable 441 for the seconds a few weeks ago,” noted Gough.

“He is clearly a very talented batter and another who will be putting his name in the hat for first team selection in the not-too-distant future.

“He had shown some great form in club cricket this year which caught our eye, and obviously resulted in inviting him back into the setup to play with us.

“I guess it’s a good example to everyone that the door is never closed to cricketers out there in the recreational game and hopefully his journey will inspire others to follow in his footsteps.”

Hill, meanwhile, has signed a three-year extension running until at least October 2025.

The batting all-rounder has notched two hundreds in County Championship games this year, away at Northamptonshire and Hampshire.

So far in his career, the 21-year-old has claimed 24 wickets in all formats.

“George Hill has shown his quality this year opening the batting in the Championship and has probably exceeded many people’s expectations having already scored two hundreds.

“He’s got a great temperament, a brilliant attitude and is a multi-dimensional cricketer with his skilful seamers and fielding exploits.

“I expect he will continue to kick on in the coming years.”

Cliff earned a call-up to the first team for Yorkshire’s game against Surrey after his performances for the second 11 this summer.

The England under-19s fast bowler has penned a deal until October 2023.

“Ben Cliff is a tall seamer who has shown what he is about this year in the second team,” stated Gough.

“He’s got a yard of pace and I’m sure he will only get quicker.

“His selection in the first team squad for the last game was recognition for his performances so far and we are confident he will be challenging for a spot in the side consistently going forward.”