DRIVERS are being warned about two weeks of possible delays while works are carried out at a busy road junction in York.

Northern Gas Networks say they will carry out essential upgrade work to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply at The Mount in York at its junction with Scarcroft Road from Monday (July 25).

They say that the ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future. The work will start on Monday and is expected to last for two weeks. It has been planned in collaboration with City of York Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

Signs will be displayed for motorists and a full signed diversion put in place. While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

As we continue to live with coronavirus NGN remains committed to taking precautions to keep customers and colleagues safe including continuing to practice good hygiene and asking customers to open doors and windows and remain in a separate room throughout their visit. NGN engineers will also wear a face mask and gloves if requested to do so by the customer.

Russ Kaye, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of York.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.