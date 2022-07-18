SHAMBLES Market WILL remain open during the heatwave - but it will be up to individual market traders whether they set up their stalls or not.
Sarah Foster of Make It York, which runs the market, said some stallholders - especially those selling perishable goods, and some hot food outlets in the food court - may choose not to open during the worst of the heat.
But the market would remain open, she said.
"It is under cover, and there's a bit of air through there," she said.
"It will be up to individual traders whether they feel confident coming in tomorrow. But certainly more than half of the traders are still trading today."
