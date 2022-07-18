AA York braces itself for the hottest weather on record, City of York Council is sending out its fleet of gritters - not because it fears icy roads but because the roads could 'melt' in the intense heat.
The authority has tweeted: "We know this might look a little strange, but when road surfaces reach high temperatures, it can causes the bitumen to rise to the surface which looks like the surface is melting."
