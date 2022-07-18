A MAN exposed himself to passers by in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say the indecent exposure happened in Hillam near Selby yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "It happened near to the entrance to Bywater Wood off Fairfield Lane at around 8.30am on Sunday, July 17.

"A man in his 20’s wearing a black t-shirt over his face and black tracksuit bottoms was seen exposing himself.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to locate the individual involved.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Nicholas.Woods@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nicholas Woods."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-17072022-0175.