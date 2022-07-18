A GROUP of men shouted racial abuse at a driver after damaging his car.

The victim, who was driving a small red car was stopped by three men, two aged in their late teens and one approximately 30 to 40 years old, who kicked and hit his car, causing damage to the bodywork.

One of the offenders used a large stick to strike the vehicle.

The victim tried to engage with the men but was subjected to racial abuse.

The incident happened on Water Lane in York, on Sunday, July 17, between 11.05pm to 11.25pm.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances of the incident.

One of the teens was white, approximately 1.65m tall, of slim build with short light brown hair, and was wearing blue jeans, an orange short sleeved top and a dark body warmer.

The other teen was white, approximately 1.70m tall, of chubby build with short black hair that was shaven around the sides and was wearing a black top and black bottoms.

The older man was white, around 1.8 metres tall of medium build, had short brown hair and was wearing black shorts and a white t shirt.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email antony.lockey-smith@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC461 Antony LOCKEY-SMITH.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220124237