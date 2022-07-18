A CYCLIST suffered a suspected fractured hip in a crash with a van in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for witnesses and information about the collision, which happened in Wigginton Road at about 2pm on July 4.
It said the crash involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a man on a pedal cycle, who was taken to York Hospital by ambulance with a suspected fractured hip.
Anyone with information should email anthony.grant-marston@northyorkshire.police.uk, or phone 101, select option 2, and ask for PC19, quoting ref 12220115576
