YORK'S heatwave crisis has deepened with forecasters now expecting the city to hit 40C tomorrow.

The record-breaking maximum temperature, equivalent to 104F, is being predicted by BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup.

The forecasters expect a maximum of 35C today.

York is now subject to a Met Office red warning for extreme heat, putting even fit and healthy people at risk of serious illness or death.

The warning says there is also a high risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.

LNER boss David Horne has said that the East Coast Mainline between York and London will be closed tomorrow because of the heat, while trains running today will operate at a reduced speed of 60mph.

The extreme heat means rails are at risk of buckling and overhead power lines are at risk of sagging, and being caught and brought down by passing trains.