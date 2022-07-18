A NEW Greek delicatessen has opened in York.

As The Press reported last week, the much-loved Oleria Patisserie, which opened as a cafe and patisserie in Bootham opposite the pedestrian entrance to Bootham School several years ago, has become a firm favourite with locals who were dismayed to see it had shut up shop earlier in the week.

However, over the weekend they have moved to bigger premises at 78-80 Gillygate - the former home of Tarts and Titbits.

The Greek patisserie, which sold treats, including biscuits and pastries in its shop and cafe has now opened a new delicatessen selling a wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

A sign in the window says it will be offering customers a trip back in time to the food of the ancient Greeks with 'an introduction to the diet of the Minoan civilisation'.

The Minoan civilization was a Bronze Age Aegean civilization on the island of Crete ruled by the legendary King Minos.