THE Press is planning to run a live blog on York's heatwave emergency tomorrow and on Tuesday, and we want readers’ help in telling how the city and North Yorkshire are being affected.

Temperatures of 35C are expected tomorrow and an unprecedented 39C, or 102F, on Tuesday, and this will have an inevitable impact on everything from shows, fetes and festivals to tourist attractions, schools, offices, factories, shops, hospitals and churches, and from rail services to buses. Do you know of an event or facility that is being cancelled or postponed, or closed?