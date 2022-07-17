THE Press is planning to run a live blog on York's heatwave emergency tomorrow and on Tuesday, and we want readers’ help in telling how the city and North Yorkshire are being affected.
Temperatures of 35C are expected tomorrow and an unprecedented 39C, or 102F, on Tuesday, and this will have an inevitable impact on everything from shows, fetes and festivals to tourist attractions, schools, offices, factories, shops, hospitals and churches, and from rail services to buses. Do you know of an event or facility that is being cancelled or postponed, or closed?
Meanwhile, can you also recommend somewhere good to get away from the heat – for example, a bar or café with air conditioning or a nicely shaded beer garden or terrace?
And finally, can you send us your pics of how the heat is affecting York – or how you’re coping with it? For example, our picture shows how the mound of Clifford's Tower is already looking parched and brown after weeks with little rain.
Just email your information and pics to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk. Thank you.
