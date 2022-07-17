A POPULAR attraction in York has announced it will close during the hot weather this week - just days after reopening to the public.

The team at York Maze said it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week after a red extreme weather warning has been issued.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the red extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office York Maze will be closed on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July.

"All ticket holders have been contacted and offered to move or get a full refund. We apologise to all those affected."

The venue opened to the public again on Saturday with the brand new LEGO themed maze, which is believed to be the largest of its kind in the world.

The Press is planning to run a live blog on the heatwave emergency tomorrow and on Tuesday, and we want readers’ help in telling how York and North Yorkshire are being affected – from shows, fetes and festivals to tourist attractions, schools, offices, factories, shops, hospitals and churches, and from rail services to buses. Do you know of an event or facility that is being cancelled or postponed, or closed? And can you recommend somewhere good to get away from the heat – for example, a bar or café with air conditioning or a shaded beer garden or terrace? And please send us your pics of how the heat is affecting York – or how you’re coping with it. Just email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk. Thank you.