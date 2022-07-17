A YORK-BASED train firm has issued a 'do not travel' warning during the heatwave this week, when temperatures are expected to reach around 39 degrees.

LNER has told customers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Monday (July 18), and on Tuesday (July 19), the rail operator said do not travel on routes south of York and south of Leeds to London King’s Cross as no trains will run, this includes to or from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.