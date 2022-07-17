A YORK-BASED train firm has issued a 'do not travel' warning during the heatwave this week, when temperatures are expected to reach around 39 degrees.
LNER has told customers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Monday (July 18), and on Tuesday (July 19), the rail operator said do not travel on routes south of York and south of Leeds to London King’s Cross as no trains will run, this includes to or from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.
But, there will be limited trains to destinations north of York.
If your train has been cancelled, your ticket will be valid on Wednesday and Thursday.
If you choose not to travel, you will be entitled to a full refund.
Meanwhile Hull Trains, which operates in Selby, has also issued a 'do not travel' warning as it will only be running a single service early in the morning with two further shuttle services between Hull and Doncaster. Services will be diverted and will not call at Howden and Selby.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel