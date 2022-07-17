THE East Coast Mainline is to close between York and London on Tuesday because of the heatwave emergency.

David Horne, managing director of York-based LNER, tweeted that the rail industry had taken the 'very difficult decision' to close the East Coast main line between York/Leeds and London on Tuesday, when temperatures were due to peak at 39 deg C.

"I’m sorry if this will disrupt your journey plans but the safety of everyone must come first," he added.

LNER has also told customers to only travel if absolutely necessary tomorrow.

It said that if customers' trains had been cancelled, their ticket would be valid on Wednesday and Thursday, or if they they chose not to travel, they would be entitled to a full refund.

Meanwhile Hull Trains, which operates in Selby, has also issued a 'do not travel' warning as it will only be running a single service early in the morning with two further shuttle services between Hull and Doncaster. Services will be diverted and will not call at Howden and Selby.

*The Press is planning to run a live blog on the heatwave emergency tomorrow and on Tuesday, and we want readers’ help in telling how York and North Yorkshire are being affected – from shows, fetes and festivals to tourist attractions, schools, offices, factories, shops, hospitals and churches, and from rail services to buses.

Do you know of an event or facility that is being cancelled or postponed, or closed? And can you recommend somewhere good to get away from the heat – for example, a bar or café with air conditioning or a shaded beer garden or terrace?

And please send us your pics of how the heat is affecting York – or how you’re coping with it. Just email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk. Thank you.