YORK Rescue Boat swung into action when someone jumped from a bridge into the River Ouse last night.

A spokesperson tweeted that a rapid response by its team on duty saw a person rescued from the water after jumping from Ouse Bridge.

Thet added that the person was left in the care of North Yorkshire Police.

This was the boat's second rescue in 24 hours.

The spokesperson tweeted that a person who had been sitting on one of the York City Cruises pontoons had slipped into the water.

"Luckily a friend managed to grab hold of them but was unable to get the person out of the water," they said.

"Our team spotted the incident unfolding so our boat & foot teams were quickly on scene. The person was helped from the water, words of advice on water safety were given and they both left the riverside.

"This incident was classed as a ‘slip, trip, fall’ and not alcohol related."

"There have been too many fatal drownings over the last few weeks. With the very hot weather forecast for the start of next week we advise people to appreciate the risks associated with open water, canals, reservoirs and rivers.

"All too often we hear ‘but I am a good swimmer’ as we pull someone into the safety of our boat or help them to the side after they get into difficulty.

"How many news stories do you see when family members say ‘but they were a good swimmer’ when there has been a fatal drowning.

"With the very low river levels, underwater hazards and objects will be nearer the surface. In rivers or open water areas with normally shallow sloping ‘beach’ areas the bottom will drop off quicker than expected into deeper, colder and faster flowing waters."