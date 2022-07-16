CREWS were called to reports of a house fire in a North Yorkshire town earlier today.
A crew from Malton responded to reports of a house fire in Spital Field Court in Malton at around 12.10pm today.
On arrival, two crew members wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished a fire in the kitchen sink.
They used one hose reel jet to put out the flames.
