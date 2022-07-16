Crews were called to a house fire in Norton this afternoon (Saturday).

The crews from Malton, Pickering, Huntington attended the incident at a property in The Grove at around 2.30pm.

Group Manager Marc Warren said the house had been empty at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

"At this stage the cause of the fire appears to have been a tumble dryer which was left on.," he added

"We would always advice people not to leave any electrical applicants running in their property when they are out or through the night."