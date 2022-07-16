YORK residents are being urged to help their elderly neighbours through the heatwave emergency - especially if they don't have children,

Sue Lister, who runs AWOC York (Ageing Without Children), a group for older people who have not had children or whose children are unable to support them, says such people will be particularly vulnerable when temperatures rise as high as 39C in York on Tuesday, because they don't have the same support as those with children might enjoy.