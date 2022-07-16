A RAILWAY in North Yorkshire is offering unique experiences to new audiences and highlighting its ongoing work with the local community.
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has collaborated with Carers Plus Yorkshire on this summer’s Festival of Green, as part of the railway’s ongoing charitable objectives.
Michelle Baggaley, community engagement manager at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: “As we move more into community engagement, our involvement to help support initiatives such as these will enable the NYMR to reach wider into our local communities and allow people to engage with our railway who may not have access otherwise.”
Amongst the festival’s busy programme of events, NYMR organised a series of ‘Waving At Trains’ nature walks from Fen Bog to Goathland Summit, as well as a special ‘Slow Train’ return service from Pickering to Grosmont for small groups, with a leisurely turnaround to allow passengers time to enjoy a relaxing picnic lunch or a behind the scenes tour at the railway.
