YORK looks set to beat the all-time UK record for heat next week after forecasters said they now expect temperatures in the city to hit 39C - or 102.2F - on Tuesday.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 38.7C in Cambridge in July 2019.
Earlier this week, BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, was forecasting 33C in York early next week, but the figure has gradually risen, to 34, 35, 36 and then 37 or 38C yesterday, before today's prediction of 39C for Tuesday.
It expects a maximum of 37C on Monday after 31C tomorrow, and a very pleasant 25C today.
Forecasters expect temperatures to fall by 19 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday, when a maximum of only 20C is forecast, and the outlook for the rest of next week and the following week is expected to see similar temperatures, with no sign of a return of the heatwave.
A national emergency has been declared over the heatwave, which could cause illness and death even amongst fit and healthy people, and is also set to cause disruption and delays on the railways, and a risk of power cuts and loss of water and mobile phone services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here