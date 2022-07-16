The Red Arrows’ schedule for 2022 is already well underway but there is still plenty of opportunity to see the world-famous aerobatic team in action.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be flying overhead in locations across the UK and Ireland.
The next display will take place at the Royal International Air Tattoo show this weekend with a three-day booking in Gloucestershire.
Further dates running into mid-September have been announced giving Brits ample opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Royal Air Force squadron soaring through the skies.
Red Arrows schedule 2022
Having already completed 24 shows across the UK in 2022, from the British Grand Prix to the Isle of Wight Festival, the pilots still have a busy few months ahead.
Here is a full list of shows:
- 15/07/2022 - Royal International Air Tattoo
- 16/07/2022 - Royal International Air Tattoo
- 17/07/2022 - Royal International Air Tattoo
- 20/07/2022 - Peterhead – Scottish Week
- 23/07/2022 - The Making Waves Festival 2022, Irvine, Scotland
- 24/07/2022 - Bray Air Display, Ireland
- 10/08/2022 - Falmouth Week
- 13/08/2022 - Whitby Regatta
- 13/08/2022 - Blackpool Airshow
- 14/08/2022 - Blackpool Airshow
- 17/08/2022 - Cromer Carnival
- 18/08/2022Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 19/08/2022Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 20/08/2022Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 21/08/2022 - Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
- 21/08/2022 - Folkestone Air Display
- 25/08/2022 - Clacton Airshow
- 26/08/2022 - Clacton Airshow
- 26/08/2022 - Sidmouth
- 27/08/2022 - Rhyl Airshow
- 28/08/2022 - Rhyl Airshow
- 01/09/2022 - Bournemouth Air Festival
- 02/09/2022 - Bournemouth Air Festival
- 03/09/2022 - Bournemouth Air Festival
- 04/09/2022 - Bournemouth Air Festival
- 08/09/2022 - Guernsey Air Display
- 08/09/2022 - Jersey International Air Display
- 10/09/2022 - Causeway International Airshow, Portrush, Northern Ireland
- 11/09/2022 - Great North Run
More information can be found on the Royal Air Force website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here