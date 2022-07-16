CREWS were called to the scene of a flat fire in York following a smoke alarm activation.
York fire crew responded to the smoke alarm activation in Skeldergate at around 3.50am today (July 16).
On arrival, the crew discovered that a fire had occurred within the flat, though the occupant had extinguished it.
The fire crew ventilated premises following the fire to a waste bin and some surrounding lino - and requested ambulance for the occupant, a male aged late 70s with smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was carelessly discarded smokers materials.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article