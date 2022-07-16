CREWS were called to the scene of a flat fire in York following a smoke alarm activation.

York fire crew responded to the smoke alarm activation in Skeldergate at around 3.50am today (July 16).

On arrival, the crew discovered that a fire had occurred within the flat, though the occupant had extinguished it.

The fire crew ventilated premises following the fire to a waste bin and some surrounding lino - and requested ambulance for the occupant, a male aged late 70s with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was carelessly discarded smokers materials.