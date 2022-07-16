IT’S SMALL change to the likes of Elon Musk but to most of us having £191 million in the bank would be life-changing, not to mention downright scary.

By the end of today someone in the UK could be that much richer. The biggest ever EuroMillions winner could be crowned tonight as the jackpot has reached £191 million - the maximum allowed by the lottery.

It comes after National Lottery players failed to predict the main and lucky star numbers over the past couple of weeks, meaning the prize rolls over to tonight.

We all say we would like to win the lottery, but would anyone many of us really be happy winning that amount? It would terrify me.

Life would never be the same again, and clearly some of it would be better. But it wouldn’t all be a bed of roses.

You’d have to go public for a start. I mean, how would you hide it? You suddenly up sticks from a three-bed semi with a garden shed to a 16-bedroom country house with stables. You couldn’t explain that away with a pay rise at work. In people’s minds your sudden acquisition would be down to either a lottery win or a heist in Hatton Garden.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, who won £184,262,899 on Euromillions in May are, according to various newspapers, interested in buying a £7.25million Cotswolds mansion.

I’d be careful If I were them. That leaves only £77,12,899. Or I think it does. My brain becomes overwhelmed with numbers over ten. Keeping track of it all, in however many accounts you might open or investments you might make, would be a nightmare.

Most people would move house. I certainly would. And I’d get a long overdue new bed and an even longer overdue sofa. With that sort of money you’d never again need to suffer lumpy mattresses or sagging cushions.

In fact, forget the bed, forget the sofa. Conversations would shift to whether you’d rather have a kidney-shaped or a rectangular indoor pool, or whether Christmas in the Seychelles would be preferable to the Maldives.

After a win like that, people would see you differently. You would forever be ‘the lottery winners’ who didn’t work for their cash.

I've never been confident about winning the EuroMillions - after all, you’re competing with the whole of Europe, but I used to think I’d win the UK National Lottery. When the very first draw was made in November 1994, I was devastated not to have won. I carried on buying tickets for goodness knows how long.

I once £29 that was shared with two friends. We weren’t happy with our winnings: the houses for sale in Country Life’s property pages remained a dream.

A couple of years ago, a colleague and I shared around £100, again for four numbers. We were beside ourselves with excitement though again it fell short of a place with an orangery and a ha-ha.

I still buy lottery tickets, although, since the price went up to £2, only about once a month. Sometimes, when feeling fed up, I’ll stop at a kiosk and think ‘well, it could be me’, although I know full well that it won’t.

At £2.50 a shot, I rarely buy Euromillions. When I do buy a ticket I hardly ever get more than one number.

Of course, with £191 million up for grabs - that sofa really does need replacing - I have bought a ticket for tonight’s big draw. So for anyone who wants to increase their chances of winning, do not use numbers 15, 16, 27, 31, 38 with lucky stars 4 ad 11, because they are mine and I can safely say they are not going to come up.