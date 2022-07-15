MARCUS WALKER has returned to Whitehaven on loan from Hull FC for the remainder of the season.

Walker, who was born in Pocklington and spent two years with Heworth before joining Hull, spent time with Whitehaven earlier in the campaign.

The utility-back made six appearances in the Betfred Championship, winning games against Workington Town and Dewsbury Rams, before returning to Hull.

Walker made his debut for Hull in August last year away at Catalan Dragons before being loaned out to Haven.

The 19-year-old is a versatile player who is capable of being deployed at both full-back and half-back and will offer cover to the Recreation Ground side for the rest of the term.

Whitehaven are currently 11th in the Championship table, having won just four of their 18 games in the season.

They have drawn once, against Batley Bulldogs, while losing their remaining 13 games.

“With the injuries to a number of outside backs the last couple games, I thought it necessary to bring in a centre to bolster the squad,” said Whitehaven head coach Jonty Gorley.

“Marcus was my first option. I messaged Brett (Hodgson, Hull FC head coach) and he’s allowed us to take him, potentially (on dual registration), for the rest of the season.

“Marcus really enjoyed his first spell with us and had been itching to come back for weeks. He was a popular member of the squad when he’s with us and was starting to find his feet.

“He’s a strong lad who carries well with pace and evasion. Marcus is a positive addition to the squad.”