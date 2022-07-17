Debate raged as York councillors discussed whether to introduce a “more transparent and collaborative” way of working – as a Liberal Democrat threatened to quit his party if significant progress was not made.

York’s Green Party group tabled a motion during a full council meeting calling for a public referendum on the introduction of a committee system of governance for the council.

That would mean replacing the current ‘leader and cabinet’ model with a system where all elected councillors get a say in decision making, rather than just those on the executive committee.

The Greens’ Cllr Denise Craghill said a committee system would encourage councillors to work together to tackle big issues such as the climate emergency and reduce partisan politics.

It has been gaining popularity in recent years, with Sheffield City Council following others in making the switch earlier this year.

Councillors who have served under the committee system on other councils and in York – where it was last used around 20 years ago – voiced doubts about how much difference switching would really make.

But there was an appetite for change among many York councillors – though several on Thursday night were frustrated that the Greens accepted a Lib Dem amendment which instead called for a task group to be set up to look at the issue.

Cllr Mark Warters said it was a “sham motion” and questioned why it was only now being suggested when the Lib Dems promised to investigate it in their 2019 manifesto.

“It’s a wrecking amendment by the Lib Dems that the Greens have allowed,” he added. “In effect this goes into a cul-de-sac – it won’t progress.”

Labour voted against the motion. Cllr Michael Pavlovic said: “If either of the administration parties had been remotely interested in sharing influence, it’s not like you didn’t have the opportunity to do something about it.”

Lib Dem executive member Cllr Nigel Ayre said the council had been focused on dealing with Covid rather than “navel gazing” about the way it is run.

But fellow Lib Dem Cllr Tony Fisher said he was a passionate believer in the committee system and said he would not stand for his party in the next election if there wasn’t “a full commitment to moving to a review, which leads to a committee system”.

Conservative leader Cllr Paul Doughty said he would have voted for the motion were it not for the amendment.

He added: “I’ll be completely honest – all three administrations while I’ve been a councillor in York have been a disaster. All failed – that’s including my own.

“We need to find a way to find some positive ground to move things forward.”

The amended motion – which called for the creation of a task group and a decision on whether to change systems in May 2023 – passed a vote.