A YORK school has cancelled its trips to Flamingoland next week because of the forecast heatwave.
Archbishop Holgate School said it needed to make sure all children and staff were safe from the unprecedented temperatures forecast.
"We understand this is disappointing news for families but please be assured that these trips will be rearranged for when
the children return in September," it said in an email to parents, adding that all children must bring their own water bottle and hat to school, with additional water bottle filling stations placed around the school to allow children to refill at breaks and lunches.
It also said that no child would be participating in outdoor activities during the last two periods in the day, when temperatures were highest, or earlier if necessary.
