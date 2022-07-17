PLAYING conkers at school, dancing at The Barge and being able to drive through The Groves - these are just some of the things Press readers miss about the 1980s.

We've been reminiscing about the Eighties in our social media groups - and people have been answering the question: What could you do in the 1980s in York that you cant' do now?

We pulled together a list of 13 things - everything from watching York City in the football league at Bootham Crescent to shopping in Hamleys toy store down Coney Street.

But here are some more:

A. Greenfield commented on The Press website: "You could drive through the Groves in the 80s, and blue (orange) badge holders could access ALL of the city and park up."

There were some lively answers in our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

Sharon Allan said: "Have a drink and dance in The Barge pub & disco." Who remembers that place?

The Barge after it sank in 1985

We found some archive photos of the Barge, which sank in March 1985, and was replaced by The Flying Dutchman. And does anyone remember The Ardath - York's floating nightclub from the 1970s?

Mark Hutchinson reminded us it was easier to spend a penny if you were caught short back in the day. "Go for a pee before the council closed most of the toilets down (disgusting for locals and tourists!)."

And he remembered another long lost '80s gem: " And, of course, Casanovas night club."

Diana Bartram came up with these two: "Park in Parliament Street to go to the Regal Cinema in Piccadilly."

The Regal in Piccadilly, which later became the ABC. Primark is on the site now

The Regal opened in 1937 in Piccadilly. It was renamed the ABC in 1961 and underwent several changes including being turned into a three-screen venue in 1980. It closed in 1986 and was demolished to make way for a Marks & Spencer homeware store. Primark is on the site now.

Back to things we miss, commenting on our The Press Facebook page, Sayner Shane said: "Playing conkers at school."

Gareth Taylor posted: "The ability to travel seemlessly around Europe?"

And Roger Gibbons took us back even further - to the 1960s. He asked: "Does anyone remember being able to make a record in a booth on the railway station? Talking mid to late '60s."

Well do you?

