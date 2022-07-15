A BUS stop near Scarborough was attacked by vandals.
Residents reported to North Yorkshire Police that they heard several glass panels in the bus stop in Overdale, in Eastfield, being smashed.
This incident happened today (Friday, July 15), at around 1.30am.
Officers are requesting for anyone who witnessed anything or has captured dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident, to email PaulO’Neill@Northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Paul O'Neill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220122880.
