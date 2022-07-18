STAFF and pupils at an under-threat York primary school are celebrating after achieving what they say are the best Key Stage 2 exam results in the city.

Every one of the six children in Naburn Primary School's Year 6 'Sycamore Class' achieved the expected standard in reading, writing, spelling and grammar, and maths - and many exceeded the standard.

It represents a big turnaround in fortunes for the tiny school, which late last year was rated 'inadequate' by OFSTED and has been under threat of closure.

"It’s official! We have the best end of KS2 SATS results in York!" said delighted headteacher Jonathan Green, who was only appointed in September last year. "I think I must be the proudest and happiest headteacher in the world!"

Welcoming the result, Cllr Andrew Waller, the executive member for Children, Young People and Education at City of York Council, said: "City of York Council has been delighted to see the excellent end of KS2 results achieved by Naburn Primary school.

"The council is continuing to work with the ward councillor, the Diocese of York and the Regional Schools Commissioner to look for an academy sponsor that can provide a sustainable future for the school.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, who has been campaigning to keep the school open, added: "I would like to send my congratulations to all the students and staff at Naburn for securing the best KS2 results of any primary school in York.

"I have seen for myself the hard work put in by all involved and am glad to see this reflected in these results. It underlines the fundamental strength of the school. Hopefully this will help persuade potential academy sponsors to step up to secure its long-term future.’

Jonathan Green

Staff, parents and governors have been fighting to save the school after the council warned earlier this year that it must become part of an academy chain within months or face the risk of closure.

The warning came after the school was rated inadequate by Ofsted inspectors following a visit in December.

Governors and other supporters pointed out Mr Green had only taken up his post three months earlier, and needed time to turn the school around.

At one point this year, pupil numbers fell to just 33.

But the number of children at the school has now risen to 43 - and Mr Green says the KS2 results 'show to everyone what can be achieved ...when a whole school community is behind you'.

Parish councillor Anne Clark, who is vice-chair of the school's governors, said she was 'delighted' with the SATs results.

"This demonstrates what a wonderful school Naburn is," she said. "The commitment of Mr Green and the staff are evident in the improvements being made so rapidly."

Christian Vassie, the Liberal Democrat ward councillor for Naburn, added: "Congratulations to the pupils, headteacher, staff and governors. This validates the village's determination to keep their wonderful school open. Schools should not be closed simply for being small."