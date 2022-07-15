SESSAY maintained their lead at the top of the Pilmoor Evening League table after beating Easingwold by six wickets at home.

Easingwold batted first and were able to make 112-5. Jack Redshaw and Adam Graves each made 29, while Andrew Metcalf got 21.

Sessay spinners Luke Nurnett and Ben Kettlewell had the most success for the hosts, going 2-27 and 2-33 respectively.

Although Easingwold went on to lose the main contest, they did not without a fight.

It took until the first ball of the last over for Sessay to reach their eventual total of 114-4.

Tom Wilkinson made 42 before retiring hurt, while Tom Sowerby went 23 not out. Easingwold conceded 23 extras.

Elsewhere, Newburgh cruised to a comfortable win over Crayke, beating them by 119 runs away from home.

Newburgh batted first and made a brilliant start, courtesy of Ferdi Rex being in sparkling form, making 103.

Support came from Sam Backhouse, who got 48, the opening partnership being able to take the score to 160 for a Newburgh side who scored 195-4 in total.

Crayke hit back through Tom Boyle, who took three wickets in an over and finished with 4-19 overall.

The hosts had a daunting task ahead of them and were ultimately unable to chase down Newburgh, finishing the game on 76-9.

George Pears top-scored for Crayke, finishing on 33 as Sam Backhouse took 2-5 for Newburgh.

Meanwhile, Alne travelled to Thirsk and were able to win by 75 runs, continuing their recent improvement in form.

Alne batted first and were set up nicely by a century from Henry Stevens, who went on to make an unbeaten 109. Support came courtesy of Will Bell with 33.

Thirsk, in reply, were restricted to just 90-5, despite Tom Scott scoring 54.

Elsewhere, Clifton Alliance walked over Dringhouses, picking up five points, after Dringhouses were unable to raise a side.

Meanwhile, Helperby were unable to raise a side for their clash with Sheriff Hutton Bridge and conceded, seeing Bridge pick up five points.