A YORK veterinary practice is warning pet owners not to let their animals suffer in next week's heatwave – and never to leave them in vehicles.
The Minster Veterinary Practice, whose main hospital is at Salisbury Road and also has branches at Copmanthorpe, Haxby, Willow Grove and Crockey Hill, says pets can be affected by temperatures as low as 20C, and it expects to see an increase in the number coming into its surgery with heat-related symptoms.
"Excessive panting, lethargy, anxious pacing or, in severe cases, collapsing or convulsing can be signs that your pet could be suffering from heatstroke and you should contact your vet immediately," said a spokesperson.
"Flat-faced breeds, puppies and overweight pets are even more at risk of heat stroke, so be extra careful with these pets."
Senior vet Kathryn Marr issued the following tips to help keep your pet safe in hot temperatures:
*Never leave your pet unattended in the car.
*Make sure your pet drinks plenty of water.
*Watch for signs of heatstroke, such as excessive panting, pacing and, in severe cases, collapsing or convulsing.
*Avoid hot pavements when walking your dog.
*Stay out of the mid-day sun when walking your dog.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here