A YORK veterinary practice is warning pet owners not to let their animals suffer in next week's heatwave – and never to leave them in vehicles.

The Minster Veterinary Practice, whose main hospital is at Salisbury Road and also has branches at Copmanthorpe, Haxby, Willow Grove and Crockey Hill, says pets can be affected by temperatures as low as 20C, and it expects to see an increase in the number coming into its surgery with heat-related symptoms.