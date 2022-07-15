A MAN has died and another man has been arrested following a motorbike crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the motorcyclist who died was a man in his 40s and he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash yesterday (July 14) shortly before 5pm on the B6478 near Wigglesworth not far from Malham Cove in the Craven district.
A police spokesman said: "Two motorbikes had been travelling together from Wigglesworth towards Tosside, when one of them collided with a car heading in the opposite direction.
"The other motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drug driving.
"He remains in custody at this time."
Officers investigating the collision have yet to release the identity of the man who died and are urging any witnesses to get in touch.
They also particularly want to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage that covers the road in the area, and may have captured the vehicles involved prior to the collision.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email marie.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.
Please quote reference number 12220122683 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article