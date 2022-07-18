Field of Dreams is feel-good TV at its best

I'VE just finished watching for the second time (I'd recorded it) Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams episode two and am waiting with great anticipation for the third and final episode in this feel-good series.

The programme brings a group of less privileged children from Preston together to form what to them is an alien game - cricket.

It's incredible how Freddie and others have bonded this mismatched group of individuals into a coherent cricket team.

It is proper feel-good programming and a credit to both Freddie and the team of youths involved and just goes to show how a non-judgemental approach to people can hopefully put them on the better pathway into the future.

It would be interesting in a few years' time to see what effect cricket has had on their lives.

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Taking sides over free TV licence free

RE: The 'stolen' over 75s free TV licence fee. I have the answer: that useless Priti Patel could redeem herself by filling the empty aircraft on a one-way mission to Rwanda. Fill it with the millionaire chancers wanting to replace Johnson plus every one of the evil lot who voted to steal from the poorer UK citizens.

All you Yorkshire Tory MPs , Sturdy, Hollinrake etc, if you have a shred of decency restore the free over 75s free TV licence immediately.

We are watching, if you have the guts to do so. This will sort the Tories who spout they are on the side of the poorer.

William Moore,

Lochrin Place,

York

---

Searching for Karen Ellis

I AM searching for my childhood friend, Karen Ellis, who live on Alma Terrace, Fulford Road, York in the late 80s/early 90s.

We met on holiday in Scarborough and kept in touch by letter for many years, meeting up in Scarborough and also visiting each other, only losing touch during our teenage years.

I have happy memories of Karen and I would love to know how she is. I can be contacted by email- ann.whitaker@live.com.

Many thanks for your help!

Mrs Ann Whitaker (nee Laycock),

Thorn Croft,

Bent Lane,

Sutton in Craven, BD20 7QL

---

Keep dogs cool in heat

IT'S important to remember that our animal companions rely on us to keep them cool, hydrated, and safe in scorching temperatures.

Unlike humans, dogs don’t sweat, so they can succumb to heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes. Symptoms include restlessness and excessive thirst, thick saliva, heavy panting, lethargy, lack of appetite, a dark tongue, rapid heartbeat, vomiting, glassy eyes, and lack of coordination.

If a dog shows any of these symptoms, get them out of the heat, move them into an air-conditioned space or immerse them in cool (not cold or iced) water for two minutes, and call a local veterinarian.

To avoid tragedy, walk dogs in the early morning or late evening on especially hot days. And be mindful that flat-faced breeds are more prone to overheating due to breathing problems caused by selective breeding.

In addition, never leave a dog in a parked car: on a 26-degree day, the inside of a vehicle left in the sun can reach 70 degrees in just minutes.

For more information on keeping animals safe in hot weather, please visit PETA.org.uk.

Jennifer White

Media and Communications Manager

PETA Foundation, London