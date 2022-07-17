STUDENTS from a college in North Yorkshire have scooped "sensational" victories at the F1 in Schools final.

Missy McArdle, Libby Atkin and Alex Jenkin, from Scarborough University Technical College (UTC), were applauded for their “excellent understanding and professional skills” as they collected the trophy for best project management in the competition.

They made it a hat-trick of honours – as they were awarded the accolade of overall third place in the world from the four-day event - and they were also runners-up in the Pit Display Award.

“The team produced outstanding work, with an amazing portfolio of professional quality,” said Ashley Dalton Forsyth, of the Project Management Institute Education Foundation in making the presentation for the Best Application of Project Management.

“They have learned skills for life," he added.

The trio faced tough competition 2022 Aramco finals from hundreds of students in 52 teams from 23 countries including America, Australia, Canada China, India, Greece, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Brazil, as well as Ireland, Scotland, Wales and two other English teams.

The Scarborough teenagers won through to the finals at Silverstone after being crowned UK national winners last autumn.

They were tested on their engineering skills in creating an air-propelled miniature racing car and on their management, financial and marketing strategy.

Missy, 18, Libby, 17 and Alex, 18, attended the event with Rob Shephard, UTC director of engineering.

Together, the team said: "We are immensely proud. The journey and development throughout our time at the UTC and in F1 in Schools has been immeasurable and breath-taking.

"Being awarded the Project Management Award, nominated for Best Pit Display and to be announced third in the world just tops it off for us."

Missy, formerly of Pindar School, is aiming to take an MSc degree in Motorsport Engineering at Oxford Brookes University.

Libby, project manager in the team, hopes to take an aerospace engineering management degree.

While Alex, formerly of Graham School, is the engineer in the team and will be undertaking an apprenticeship degree with the Ministry of Defence as a mechanical engineer.

Scarborough UTC principal. Lee Kilgour. said: “The Scarborough UTC community is so proud of the SBA Avidity Racing F1 in Schools team.

“For Missy, Alec and Libby and our director of engineering Rob Shephard, this is an amazing award which reflects their dedication, hard work, long hours and their incredible talent.

"Above all this is a tremendous testament to the power of a University Technical College education."

The UTC Avidity Racing team is sponsored by the Scarborough Business Ambassadors, along with Anglo American, Carter Bearings, BDC Machinery, Blue Raptor Signs, Nissan, IGUS and McCain Foods.

F1 in Schools was established 21-years-ago to help develop research, design and manufacturing skills for young people.