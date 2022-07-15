PUPILS at a York school have been told they can wear PE kit instead of uniform during next week's heatwave.
Steve Lewis, head of Fulford School, has issued the advice in the wake of weather forecasts for 37 or even 38C in York next Tuesday - the hottest weather ever recorded in the city.
He said in an email to parents: "Due to the very hot weather expected on Monday and Tuesday next week, pupils may wear Fulford School PE kit on these 2 days."
He added that alternative leisure wear would not be acceptable, and pupils must wear either school uniform without a blazer or Fulford PE kit.
A parent whose daughter attends the school said her daughter thought schools should close in such weather, asking: "How can kids work when they're so hot? Even with the windows open, it's too warm."
The parent added:"I wonder if during such heatwaves school could just go back to online classes for few days?"
